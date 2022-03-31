DUNCAN — Investigators said an anonymous tip led to a traffic stop and discovery of around a pound of methamphetamine.
Chrystal Jean Sampley, 43, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, records indicate.
The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $50,000 and $500,000. If convicted, Sampley would have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for earned credits for parole.
Sampley was arrested March 24 following the tip-related traffic stop. Duncan Police Officer Nathan Hicks stated he received an anonymous tip shortly before 7 p.m. that Sampley would be returning from Oklahoma City to Duncan with about one pound of meth, according to the probable cause affidavit. She was stopped at 5th Street for passing the stop line, the affidavit states.
Sampley told Hicks she was coming from Marlow and when asked what she was doing there, changed her story that she’d actually been in Rush Springs taking care of a friend’s dog, the affidavit states. When asked if there was anything illegal in the car, to include drugs, weapons or money, Hicks said she responded, “there shouldn’t be.”
K9 Officer Ringo conducted an open air sniff and hit on the scent of narcotics between the front passenger door and bumper, according to the affidavit.
A search of Sampley’s purse revealed a plastic bag and inside, plastic wrapped containing over 450 grams of meth, the affidavit states. Sampley she claimed she didn’t know it was in her purse, Hicks stated. Also found was a small bag containing a glass pipe used to smoke meth and a baggy containing residue.
Sampley, who is held on $200,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. June 8 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.