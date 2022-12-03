Law enforcement arrested a South Carolina triple-murder suspect at a Lawton home Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was located at a Lawton home around 10:45 a.m., according to a statement from the Lawton Police Department.
The U.S. Marshals, along with the Lawton Police Department's Special Operations Division, set up surveillance of the unidentified residence. When Artis came out of the home to get into an Uber, officers and agents took him into custody without incident, according to LPD.
After receiving a search warrant for the home, investigators said possible unidentified evidence relating to the triple-homicide was recovered.
Artis has been on the run since June 26, according to WFXG Fox TV in Aiken, S.C.
Deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office were called to an Aiken, S.C., home for a shots fired report. They arrived to find three teens suffering gunshot wounds. Two were reported dead at the scene and the other died later at a hospital.
Artis is in the Comanche County Detention Center awaiting scheduling of an extradition hearing for his return to South Carolina.
