Another annual tradition returns to kick off this year’s Holiday in the Park opening events preceding its annual parade.
Even if the temperatures are warmer than expected by then, when you sign up, expect to “frost your fanny.”
That’s because at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19, the race is on for this year’s Frost Your Fanny 5K Run and 1-Mile Glow Fun Walk through Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris. Registration begins at 4 p.m. that day and a costume contest begins at 3 p.m.
Dr. Krista Ratliff, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said it’s going to be an exciting day.
“It will be a glow in the dark run,” she said, “and we’ll have glow in the dark T-shirts, too.”
Entry fees are: children under 12, $20, and $25 for everyone else. Race T-shirts are available for another $8 on top of the entry fees.
Awards will be given for the following categories: largest team in costume, most spirited dressed runner, and first place honors for men, women and children.
Ratliff said this is going to be an even bigger year’s turnout than in 2021.
“Last year, we had over 200 runners,” she said.
To register to participate, Ratliff asked that you visit the Chamber headquarters at 302 W. Gore, or fill out the form online: https://lawtonfortsillchamber.com/.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.