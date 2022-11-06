Frost Your Fanny

A runner in the 2019 Frost Your Fanny 5K in Elmer Thomas Park poses for a photo with a gaggle of Christmas characters among the Christmas lights. This year’s event starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

 Scott Rains/staff

Another annual tradition returns to kick off this year’s Holiday in the Park opening events preceding its annual parade.

Even if the temperatures are warmer than expected by then, when you sign up, expect to “frost your fanny.”

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

