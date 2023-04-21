Time to rendezvous

Granvel Killian, left, winces as Stephen Wilham, right, fires his black powder rifle during a round of black powder competition at a past Beaver Creek Spring Rendezvous. The public is welcome to come out today and Saturday and even take a turn on the black powder shooting.

 File

STERLING — This weekend marks the return of the spring rendezvous for the Beaver Creek Free Trappers.

You’ll see men and women, boys and girls living the life of the American mavericks of the 1830s at the grounds near Sterling.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you