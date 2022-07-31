TIPTON — A tractor-trailer and Honda Accord collided Friday morning in Tillman County sending two to the hospital.
Improper passing was blamed for its cause.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
TIPTON — A tractor-trailer and Honda Accord collided Friday morning in Tillman County sending two to the hospital.
Improper passing was blamed for its cause.
A Freightliner rig driven by Nathan F. Hardwick and the Honda driven by Peyton C. Berg, were each traveling eastbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 9:30 a.m. when the tractor-trailer swung wide left in attempt to make a right hand turn 12 miles northeast of Tipton, Trooper Scott Hazle reported. The Honda attempted to pass on the right and struck the rig’s front passenger tire. Both drivers and a passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Hardwick, 45, of Edmond, was uninjured.
Berg, 21, of Tishomingo and a 16-year-old female passenger in the Honda were each admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with internal trunk injuries, Hazle reported.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.