FREDERICK — Tillman County will celebrate its history — and its No. 1 crop — with the 14th annual Cotton Festival.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tillman County Courthouse lawn at 201 North Main in Frederick. It is hosted by the Frederick Chamber of Commerce.
The festival will include vendors, food trucks, a kid zone for children to play, a corn hole tournament, the Little Miss Cotton Boll pageant and a chili cook-off.
The chili cook-off will have a ticket price of $7. Attendees will be able to sample chili from each of the various teams and will be able to eat a bowl of their favorite local-entrant’s chili.
Entry for the corn hole tournament will be open before and during the event. The price of entry is $10 and a donation of a new toy to the Toys for Tots charity.
The event also will include a game of Cow Patty Bingo. Contestants will enter guesses on paper grids, and a large grid will be drawn around a cow. Guesses are a crapshoot, of course, but the winning guess will receive $200 in Chamber Bucks.
The festival is held every year to celebrate Tillman County’s cotton farming industry. Tillman County is one of Oklahoma’s top cotton producers. It ranks second in the state, just behind Jackson County.
Frederick Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Felisha Crawford said the event is important to the community.
“It’s a great time for everybody to shop, to eat and to learn a little bit about cotton,” Crawford said.
After the festival, at 2:30 p.m., the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo will be held at the Frederick Rodeo Arena. The event will be hosted by the Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association.
For more information on the Cotton Festival, contact the Frederick Chamber of Commerce at 335-2126.