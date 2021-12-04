GRANDFIELD — A Southwest Oklahoma girl now carries the crown of being “America’s National Teenager.”
Olivia Coody, a Grandfield High School junior, won the title of America’s National Teenager Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 29 in Tamp, Fla. She competed as Miss Oklahoma National Teenager and earned the title following several days of competition that included scholastic achievement, community service, personal interview and onstage competitions. Winners walked away with scholarships for college along with various other prizes.
It wasn’t all competition; however, there were some other events to be had, including attending a Celebration 50th Anniversary Queen’s Ball, family fun night, a motivational speaker session and other shows.
Winning the title on the 50th anniversary is an "incredible honor," Coody said.
"I had a wonderful experience and loved meeting such amazing, accomplished young women from all over the United States," she said. "I am thrilled and humbled to represent such remarkable ladies."
Coody is the daughter of Jeff and Julie Coody, of Grandfield, and granddaughter of Lewis and Bryna Payne, of Grandfield, and Ann Coody, Lawton, as well as the great-granddaughter of Sammie Ladd, of Grandfield.
An honor student at Grandfield High School, Coody serves as Student Council vice president and FFA vice president.
A leader on campus as well as in the classroom, Coody’s athletic skills also represent the Tillman County school as part of the cheer, basketball, softball and cross-country teams.
It’s that moxie of leadership that is the core to Coody’s title win. She was selected as a 2021 Hugh O'BrianYouth Leadership Ambassador based on her outstanding leadership, scholarship and service, according to her mother, Julie Coody.
“Olivia enjoys getting others involved in community service activities and teaching people to be creative with their time and resources.,” she said. “She is dedicated to serving her community and state through a variety of community service projects including Reading Buddies, Angel Tree Project, Fire Safety & Prevention, local blood drives sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, Food on the Move and the Regional Food Bank.”
The organization offers its mission statement to providing high energy events empowering girls to become world-changing women by promoting strong scholastic ideals, solid leadership principles and high character growth.
Coody has taken the mission statement to heart. She wants to use it as a motivating factor while serving her role. Traveling from state-to-state to meet new people and encourage teens to get involved in serving others is the ultimate goal.
"Teens can have a tremendous influence within their communities and can make a very positive difference in people’s lives," she said. "Serving others has given me confidence and a sense of purpose, and I hope to encourage other teens to find specific ways to serve in their communities and experience these blessings as well."