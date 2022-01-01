OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Centennial Farm Award has been presented to the owners of a Tillman County farm.
Dennis and Eva Hickerson, Elizabeth Page, Stephen and Lewanna Hickerson and Larry Hickerson own Hickerson Farm located in the vicinity of Davidson. The family has produced hay since great-grandfather James M. Hickerson settled the land in 1904, according to a press release from Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Lynda Ozan.
To qualify for a Centennial Farm or Ranch Award, a property must be occupied by a family member for at least 100 years and must currently be operated or occupied by a family member or leased out by a family member. The property must include a minimum of 40 acres and gross annual sales of at least $1,000.
The Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry have sponsored the Centennial Farm and Ranch Awards for 32 years, in which time 28 awards have been given in Tillman County.
For further information about the Centennial Farm and Ranch Program, please contact Shea J. Otley at 405-522-4485 or sjotley@okhistory.org.