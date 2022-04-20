MANITOU — A Tillman County man is in critical condition from a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning east of Manitou.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the 22-year-old Frederick man was admitted to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, in critical condition with a head injury. His identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.
The man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound on an asphalt Tillman County roadway shortly after 12:45 a.m. when he lost control and went off the left side of the roadway, Trooper C.J. Williams reported. The Silverado rolled one complete time while continuing through a ditch and into a fence about 1½ miles east of Manitou.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Williams reported the condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.