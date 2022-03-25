FREDERICK — A Tillman County man arrested following an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation task force’s investigation into child pornography has been charged.
Khami Toray Hester, 25, of Frederick, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Tillman County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of child pornography, possession of obscene material – child porn, computer fraud and assault and battery/aggravated officer assault, court records indicate.
Hester was arrested by the The District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, an affiliate of the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, at his home around 11 a.m. March 17.
According to the OSBI, the investigation began with a cyber tip from a social media company made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging Hester had uploaded child sexual assault material on their platform.
Agents, with assistance by the Tillman County Sheriff Office, Frederick Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Altus Police Department, executed a search warrant of Hester’s home on March 17.
Hester’s preliminary hearing conference is set for 9 a.m. May 31.