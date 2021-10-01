Medical marijuana processing tiers in Chapter 18, Lawton City Code:
Tier I: Processing by mechanical means, such as grinding buds to make pre-rolled cigarettes, joints or blunts. Excludes extraction processes of any kind. Permitted in all commercial zoning and Central Business District with restrictions (when associated with a dispensary located within the same building and when processed materials are sold on site). Permitted in all industrial zoning. Permitted in agriculture zoning when associated with a growing facility on the same property.
Tier II: All Tier I activities, plus cooking and baking already-prepared extracts created off site. Excludes extraction processes of any kind. Use Permitted on Review (meaning special permission) in Central Business District and C-1 through C-4 zoning districts with restrictions (associated with a dispensary located in the same building and when processed materials are sold on site). Permitted in all industrial zoning and C-5. Permitted in agriculture zoning when associated with a growing facility on the same property.
Tier III: All Tier I and II activities, plus concentrate extraction processes that use only non-flammable substances. Use Permitted on Review in agriculture district when associated with growing facility on the same property and C-5 when associated with dispensary located within the same building. Permitted in all industrial zoning.
Tier IV: All Tier I, II and III activities, plus extraction processes using flammable chemicals such as butane, alcohol, propane and ethanol. Permitted only in I-2, I-3 and I-4 zoning.
Dispensaries are permitted in all commercial zonings, Central Business District and all but I-2 industrial zonings. They are excluded from agriculture zoning.
Indoor growing facilities are permitted in agriculture zoning when at least 1,000 feet from any non-agriculture zoned property, C-5 when associated with a dispensary in the same building and in all industrial zoning districts.
The ordinance will go into effect Oct. 28.