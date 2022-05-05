DUNCAN — Koby William Tidwell was convicted of kililng his "best friend" Tuesday night by a Stephens County jury.
For that, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the jury’s decision.
The verdict came after Tidwell, 26, of Duncan, testified in his defense. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, the jury found Tidwell guilty of first-degree murder with deliberate intent after former felony conviction of two or more felony charges. The jury recommended he serve life in prison without parole, the maximum sentence the prosecution requested.
Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks issued a statement believing justice has been served. His lead prosecutor was a force in the outcome, he stated.
“They did a great job and ensured justice for the victim was achieved,” he stated. “I was honored to represent the state in this case and stand in the courtroom fighting for justice with Cortnie Siess, she is an amazing prosecutor and I am grateful she serves this District as the First Assistant.”
Tidwell was on trial for the March 21, 2021, murder of Keith Daniel Williams, 30. After he admitted to starting the day taking a large amount of methamphetamine and Xanax with Williams and Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, the trio went to a nearby Dollar General store. Tidwell testified he and Williams got into a “heated argument” due to a perceived disrespect.
After sending Farber back to their shared home, Tidwell shot Williams in the cheek with his Taurus 9mm handgun at close range causing stippling and creating an exit wound to the back of his head. Tidwell testified he took Williams’ bicycle bearing his rims home and told Farber what happened.
Siess successfully argued jealousy was at the root of the action. Tidwell testified he, Williams and Farber were dating in an open polyamorous relationship involving a lot of drug use. Siess argued Tidwell wanted to be “the one” in the relationship.
Hicks credited the work of the Duncan Police Department with a spotlight on detectives Jason Egger and Joe Shoemake, as well as officers Mike Wilson and David Woods among those who ensured the case was solid to present to the jury.
“Without their efforts our job would have been much more difficult,” he stated. “This was truly a collaborative effort between the agencies and is an example of what happens because we work together.”
Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, 37, of Duncan, is next to go to trial for an allegation of being an accessory after the fact. Held on $1.25 million bond, she is scheduled to begin a non-jury trial at 1:30 p.m. May 17.