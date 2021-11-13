A Thursday night fire erupted in a vacant south Lawton home and is now under investigation.
A full complement of Lawton fire units were called around 8 p.m. to the 1700 block of Southwest 14th Place to a possible structure fire. They arrived to 1748 SW 14th Place to find the home fully-involved with flame coming from three sides of the property, said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett.
Despite the home being nearly engulfed, the fire was extinguished quickly. The damage, however was done. Evidence was on display the next day. On
On Friday, a soot and water-soaked electric wheelchair sat outside in the yard, drying in the sun. Other items pulled from inside littered the charred outer structure. The rear porch offered charred, exposed bones of the home open for viewing.
Baggett said that due to the home being unoccupied when the fire started, the Fire Marshal was called in to investigated.
No injuries were reported.