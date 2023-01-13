A Thursday morning grass fire threatened a large swath of homes between Lawton and Cache before being taken under control by an allied force of responders.

The first report of a fire near U.S. 62 and Deyo Mission Road came in at 9:44 a.m., according to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management Director Clint Langford. Stiff north winds, a lot of dry, blonde grassland dotted with barren trees fueled the fire quickly southbound.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you