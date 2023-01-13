A Thursday morning grass fire threatened a large swath of homes between Lawton and Cache before being taken under control by an allied force of responders.
The first report of a fire near U.S. 62 and Deyo Mission Road came in at 9:44 a.m., according to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management Director Clint Langford. Stiff north winds, a lot of dry, blonde grassland dotted with barren trees fueled the fire quickly southbound.
Emergency management immediately ordered U.S. 62 and Cache Road closed between Northwest Briarcreek Road and Deyo Mission Road. Heavy smoke and quick-moving fire created low visibility on roadways that led to another closure at Northwest 112th Street. Within an hour, Cache Road was reopened at Deyo Mission Road but was restricted from 112th Street to allow emergency responders to do their work.
Heavy smoke obscured efforts to contain the fire in the 12000 block of Cache Road. Comanche County District 3 Commissioner Josh Powers credited foreman Kenny Kinder and his crew from District 3 with responding quickly.
Barely appearing in the swift moving shroud of smoke across the roadway, a grader disappeared as it carved a fire break ahead of the fire’s path.
In one blackened field, Lawton firefighters used fire flappers to slap down the border of the fire as it started being contained. Burning fenceposts with no more kindling to ignite were left to burn quickly in the wind, embers appearing like a lit cigar being inhaled.
Mesquite trees smoldered, blackened after quickly being consumed by flames. Patches of tall grass continued to roil with fire with each push of 20 mph winds gusting to over 30 mph at the peak of the firefight.
Among it all, Indiahoma volunteer firefighter Jeffery Fisher spotted a flareup near a fence line and raced to knock down the flames before more untouched kindling could find ignition.
By 11:20 a.m., Langford believed the tide had turned in the firefight and it was time to switch strategies and orient toward mopping up any hot spots. Crews from throughout Comanche County, as well as Fort Sill and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, helped fight the fire.
Langford said one of the biggest obstacles overcome was brush trucks getting stuck in the wet ground. Even though we remain in a drought, he said it was evidence of groundwater most likely from a spring in the vicinity.
Although the fire would jump Cache Road at places, firefighters were able to keep it contained to the south a short distance away.
Powers said Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam Kowal did a great job leading the effort strategy from the command center as well as the firefighters’ fearlessness in protecting lives and property.
“I think they’ve done a pretty good job,” he said.
Powers’ home is just east of the morning’s danger zone. His concerns were for the many homeowners with homes in harm’s way. He noted there dozens of new homes in that area and there was potential for devastation.
Although he didn’t don bunker gear and grab a line, Powers, too, joined in the morning’s fight. He told of seeing a fire breaching a home’s backyard and called it in. While no one was home, he said there were dogs inside.
“Some deputies from the Sheriff’s Office helped get those dogs out of there,” he said. “A grader was able to cut a line in the backyard and stopped the fire from getting the house.”
In the end, no occupied structures were lost and all roadways were reported reopened by 12:20 p.m. Its cause is under investigation.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
