Police arrested a Lawton man with expired tags and an ankle monitor for peddling fentanyl and cocaine.
Now, the thrice convicted drug dealer is in jail on $1 million bond.
Fernando O’Neil Devin Daniels, 27, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as misdemeanor charges for having an expired tag and driving without a license, records indicate.
Daniels was driving near Southwest 6th Street toward Bishop Road around 11:20 a.m. Monday. Lawton Police Detective Christopher Hally recognized him from 10 years of prior interactions as a known drug dealer and gang member, the probable cause affidavit states. As Daniels’ Nissan Altima passed, Hally stated he saw the tags were expired and went to pull him over at Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard.
A K-9 officer was called to sniff for drugs. Daniels told Hally he didn’t have anything inside the car but he appeared to “become extremely nervous,” the affidavit states. During the sniff, the dog alerted to four different types of drugs, according to Hally. Daniels said he didn’t know why the dog would alert; he didn’t have drugs and was wearing an ankle monitor.
Officers found marijuana residue inside a backpack, along with what appeared to be a broken fentanyl tablet, Hally stated. Inside a cellphones box, large baggies containing fentanyl tablets were found and in another bag was a baggy of cocaine, according to the affidavit. Daniels’ driver’s license was invalid and he was arrested.
A total of 418.86 grams of fentanyl and a baggie with 27.9 grams of cocaine were recovered from Daniels’ car, the affidavit states.
Daniels has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: September 2016, two counts of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, as well as from August 2020 for possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
Daniels returns to court at 3 p.m. July 18 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
