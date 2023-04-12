Police arrested a Lawton man with expired tags and an ankle monitor for peddling fentanyl and cocaine.

Now, the thrice convicted drug dealer is in jail on $1 million bond.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

