A Friday morning three-vehicle crash in eastern Comanche County has two people still in the hospital with injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Ricky Dunivan, 52, of Duncan was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with internal/external trunk injuries. His passenger, Zachary J. Dunivan, 26, also of Duncan, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with internal/external trunk injuries.
The Dunivans were stopped with emergency flashers activated on their Toyota Prius on the westbound shoulder of Oklahoma 7 around 8:40 a.m. Friday with a Ford Expedition driven by Latrecia N. Armstrong parked directly in front with its flashers also turned on, Trooper Tyrone Dixon reported. A westbound Cadillac SRX driven by Lauren E. Ellis crashed into the rear of the Prius, causing it to slam into the Ford. Both vehicles rotated counterclockwise and came to rest facing east in the westbound lanes at the Oklahoma 65 turnoff, about 7 miles east of Lawton. The elder Dunivan was pinned inside the Prius for about 45 minutes before Cox’s Store firefighters freed him using the Jaws of Life tool.
Ellis, 41, of Duncan, was treated for a head injury and released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, the report states.
Armstrong, 29, of Comanche, was also treated and released from Memorial with a head injury.
All drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts, Dixon reported.
Westbound traffic on Oklahoma 7 was closed just over 1 ½-hour while the injured were treated, the scene cleaned up and investigation underway.
Dixon reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.