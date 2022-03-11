VELMA — Three people were treated at a Duncan hospital following a Wednesday morning wreck on a gravel Stephens County road near Velma.
Deisia Gonzaga-Garcia was driving a Honda Odyssey northbound too fast on the gravel Stephens County road shortly after 8:30 p.m. when she went off the roadway and rolled the vehicle 1½ times before coming to rest upside down in a pond around 8 miles northwest of County Line, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Darin Carman reported. Her passenger, Gerson E. Sanchez-Medina, was pinned inside.
Gonzaga-Garcia, 35, of Duncan was treated and released from Duncan Regional Hospital. Her passenger, Gerson E. Sanchez-Medina, 48, of Duncan, was extracted from the Honda and treated and released from the hospital with internal trunk injuries, the report states.
A 5-year-old Duncan girl who was also a passenger was admitted to Duncan Regional for observation, according to Carman.
All three people in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, the report states.