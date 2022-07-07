Three requests for interim studies submitted by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, have been approved by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.
Montgomery’s three studies were among 41 requests approved out of the 60 interim study proposals submitted. Two of his proposals were assigned to the Senate Education Committee: School safety and security, and teacher licensure and certification challenges. His proposal for pension reform history and the future of the systems was assigned to the Retirement and Insurance Committee.
Treat said all approved interim studies have been assigned to standing Senate Committees, but committee chairs still are working on timing for hearings. All hearings must be completed by Nov. 4.
The complete list of approved studies is available on the Oklahoma Senate website: www.oksenate.gov.