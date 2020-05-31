Two people were hospitalized and another treated and released following a Friday night wreck near Lake Lawtonka, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Mary E. White was driving a Honda Fit and Timothy A. Whitis was driving a Honda CRV northbound on Oklahoma 58 around 6 p.m. when Whitis slowed for traffic and was struck by White’s vehicle at McIntosh Road, Trooper Bryce Lewallen reported. The trooper reported that White was following too closely and swerved to the left to attempt to avoid Whitis, however she collided with his car’s rear end before her car rolled once and came to rest in the roadway.
Whitis, 45, of Lawton, was treated and released from Southwestern Medical Center.
White, 58, of Groves, Texas, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the report states. Her passenger, Dolores G. Donohue, 87, of Lawton, was admitted to Memorial in good condition with internal trunk injuries.
Lewallen reported that both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Both lanes of traffic were closed to traffic until 7:15 p.m.
Following too closely was cited on the report as the collision’s cause.