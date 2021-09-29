The COVID-19 pandemic forced drastic changes on stressed students last year, but that didn’t affect the artistic vision of youth in Lawton Public Schools.
Three Lawton Public Schools elementary students are national winners in PTA Reflections, an art show that encourages youth to create original works of art in various disciplines.
Molly Ghrayyeb, Anistyn Abshere and Mia Feliciano all won both state and national awards, with Lawton PTA Council President Dana Moore saying it was the first time Lawton Public Schools has had three national winners at one time, and the first time in at least seven years the district has had a national winner.
The youth participated in their art disciplines with the topic “I Matter Because,” and all three will have their works featured in the National PTA’s traveling exhibition. Lawton winners were:
• Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park Elementary, dance choreography for her dance to “Singing in the Rain,” Merit Award with Bronze Medal and Certificate of Merit.
• Anistyn Abshere, Woodland Hills Elementary, photography for her work “I Matter Because I’m there when he hits the ground,” a photograph of a young ballplayer caught mid-air jumping from the bleachers, Award of Excellence with Silver Medal and Certificate of Excellence.
• Mia Feliciano, Almor West Elementary, visual arts for “Opposites Attract,” a drawing of a girl, sunny with a rainbow and bright colors on the right, gloomy in black with storm clouds on the left, Award of Excellence with Silver Medal and Certificate of Merit.
The annual PTA Reflections contest invites youth to submit works of art in six categories: dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts. The 2020-2021 national competition drew entries from almost 900 students in 44 states, including Oklahoma.
Moore said while the Lawton PTA Council has seen its participation decrease in recent years, this year’s competition also drew more winners at the state and national levels, “which is really cool.” Each of the three Lawton elementary schools that participated this school year had a national winner. Of Lawton Public Schools’ 36 entries to the local PTA Council, 27 went to state, with 10 students winning 13 state honors.
“This is an awesome program,” Moore said, of the recognition it grants to the young artists it attracts.
Moore said the PTA Council also will be accepting entries for the 2021-2022 competition, with its theme “I will change the world by....” Entries, which are due by Dec. 1, may be entered in dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts.
The digital entries must be emailed to Moore at dmoore@lawtonps.org. Each school’s Reflections chairs also must upload the entries to the state site. LPS local winners will be announced in February 2022, with state winners to be announced in late spring. National winners are announced in late summer 2022.
Winners and pictures of their works from the 2020-2021 competition are available on the National PTA website: pta.org/home/programs/reflections/awards.