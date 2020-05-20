Three Lawton residents have been confirmed for appointment to state boards and committees by the State Senate.
Keely Cox was confirmed to serve a three-year term on the State Textbook Committee, which conducts a process for the approval of textbooks and technology-based materials that local school districts can purchase with state-provided funds. Cox teaches physics, AP physics 1, Pre-AP chemistry, chemistry and physical sciences at Lawton High School.
Samuel Haubrick, a licensed home inspector and owner of Hhi, Inc., a commercial and residential inspection company, was confirmed to serve an additional three-year term on the Committee of Home Inspector Examiners. On the committee, Haubrick plays a role in advising the Construction Industries Board in matters relating to the qualifications and licensing of home inspectors.
Randy Honeycutt was confirmed to the Oklahoma Board of Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors, where he will assist with the licensing, rules and conduct of those wishing to serve as an alcohol and drug counselor. Honeycutt is the former coordinator of substance abuse services at the Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center and owned his own counseling and consulting private practice.
The announcement was made Thursday by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.