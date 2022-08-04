What police said they found last Wednesday inside a residence on Northwest Irwin Avenue led to the arrest of three individuals for child neglect.
David Loyd Tweedy, 61, Britnei Mae Tweedy, 31, and Lisa Marie Marlow, 56, were charged Friday in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of child neglect. The crime is punishable by imprisonment up to life.
Lawton Police said they assisted the Department of Human Services in conducting a welfare check on three children after they received a tip of drug use and possible drug manufacturing.
The affidavit states that the officers noticed a large amount of trash, shopping carts and broken cars in the front yard. After David Tweedy opened the door, police officers saw the inside floor matted with fresh and old feces “to the point where there was no place to stand that wasn’t covered in feces.”
Police officers said they then noticed the three girls, all with tangled and matted hair. According to the affidavit, the girls also were covered in feces. The 5-year-old girl was jumping on the couch in only a dirty diaper, the 7-year-old girl was asleep on the hardwood floor and the 9-year-old girl was just curious what was going on, according to the affidavit.
David Tweedy stated that he, Britnei Tweedy and the three girls all sleep in the living room, which was covered in feces, police reported. Police saw two broken couches, two dirty blankets and no pillows.
Police said they couldn’t enter the kitchen “due to the amount of dirty clothes and trash built up.” There was also a freezer that was not working and had a lot of rotten meat and food inside. Officers said they could not see any countertops or a sink inside of the kitchen due to dirty dishes piled on top of each other throughout the entire kitchen. Police said they physically could not enter any of the rooms due to trash and items stuffed into the rooms.
When asked what their parents do when friends come over, one of the children answered, “they usually go to the car and do drugs.” According to the officer’s observation, the children seemed to be behind in education and did not seem healthy due to the environment. The kids could not spell their name or say their birthday, police said.
The three adults were all placed under arrest. Due to his health and cancer treatments, David Tweedy was issued an arrest and summons. Marlow is in jail on $10,000 bond, and Britnei Tweedy was bailed out for $10,000, court records indicate.