ELGIN — Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 277 and Northwest Meers-Porter Hill road that closed travel for almost two hours, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Honda vehicle driven by Renate Goucher westbound on U.S. 277 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a northbound Dodge Caravan driven by Betty A. Cade shortly before noon, about 4 miles west of Elgin, Trooper Luke Norton reported.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.