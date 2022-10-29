ELGIN — Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 277 and Northwest Meers-Porter Hill road that closed travel for almost two hours, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A Honda vehicle driven by Renate Goucher westbound on U.S. 277 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a northbound Dodge Caravan driven by Betty A. Cade shortly before noon, about 4 miles west of Elgin, Trooper Luke Norton reported.
Renate Goucher, 78, of Chickasha, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she was admitted in critical condition with internal/external trunk injuries. Her passenger, Marvel L. Goucher, 70, of Verden, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states.
After being pinned approximately 20 minutes inside the Caravan, Cade, 73, of Lawton, was freed and taken to Memorial where she was admitted in fair condition with arm, leg and internal/external injuries, according to Norton.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts and, according to the report, air bags deployed in both vehicles.
The roadway was blocked for one hour and 55 minutes before being reopened to travel.
Inattention was reported as the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.