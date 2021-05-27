The concrete walk around the wading pool at 35th Division Park carried the wet footprints of three generations Wednesday afternoon.
For Diane Johns, it was a dream over 55 years in the making come true.
Johns carefully unfolded a yellowed scrap of a July 1965 edition of The Constitution. In the photo were neighborhood children sitting around anxious for it to fill up. Johns was one of those children in the photograph.
However, she recounted, she wasn’t supposed to be out of the house that day, and so got into trouble when the photo was published.
“I’ve been there, growing up, I was there every day,” she said.
Following an afternoon nap, Johns and her daughter Rose Olmos brought 2-year-old Penelope for a multi-generational dip in the pool.
“I’m so glad it’s open and I get to take my granddaughter, it’s going to be awesome,” Johns said.
Olmos understood her mother’s excitement. It’s shared by her. She grew up spending many summer days at the neighborhood wading pool. She was among many, she said.
“It’s close to home,” she said. “We love this place.”
The new mother said Wednesday marked a special occasion.
“I’m so glad I get to share this with her,” she said as Penelope, knee-deep in water, clutched her mother’s leg.
Johns said this was a moment postponed. The family had planned last year to make that first trip to the wading pool at Northwest 6th Street and Columbia Avenue. And then a pandemic happened.
“I was so disappointed last year because they were closed, it was really sad,” she said. “I’m just glad they’re open.”
One of the wading pool’s biggest champions, Johns said it’s something that reminds her she’s a kid at heart.
“I’ll always drive past and say, ‘That’s my pool, that’s my pool,’” she said. “Whenever I see the City truck filling that pool up in May, I am so excited. I just scream I get so happy.”
Johns isn’t the only one. At least a dozen kids danced, splashed, played and cooled off in the pool. She said it’s an essential part of what a neighborhood is supposed to be about.
“There are a lot of kids who use that pool,” she said. “It’s utilized; it’s needed.”
Because of the voices of Johns and many others, the pool remains open. She said it all comes together on a day like Wednesday shared with her daughter and, most especially, shared for the first time with her young granddaughter.
“I’m so excited she’s able to share this,” she said.
