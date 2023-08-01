Three file for Lawton's Ward 7 City Council seat

Ward 7 has a three-way race for City Council after the first day of filings.

Ward 7 incumbent Onreka Johnson filed for a second term Monday, as the three-day filing period opened for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 Lawton City Council seats. Joining Johnson for the Ward 7 race were Sherene Williams and Cindy Edgar.

