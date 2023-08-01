Three file for Lawton's Ward 7 City Council seat

Ward 7 has a three-way race for City Council after the first day of filings.
Ward 7 incumbent Onreka Johnson filed for a second term Monday, as the three-day filing period opened for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 Lawton City Council seats. Joining Johnson for the Ward 7 race were Sherene Williams and Cindy Edgar.
In Ward 6, Robert Weger — appointed by the City Council in May to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh — filed his intent to seek a three-year term. The Ward 8 seat remains open, with no candidates filing for that post by close of business Monday. Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren has said he will not seek re-election.
Residents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their declarations of candidacy at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and Southwest C Avenue. Qualified candidates must be registered voters at an address within their wards for at least six months prior to filing.
At the state level, three candidates have announced they will seek the Oklahoma State District 32 seat being vacated today by former Sen. John Michael Montgomery.
Candidates who filed Monday include Dr. Jean Hasheer, Lawton; J.J. Francais, Elgin; and Jennifer Ellis, Medicine Park.
Candidates for the Senate District 32 seat must file their declarations of candidacy with the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates must be at least 25 years old, and must be qualified voters and live at an address within their district for at least six months prior to the first day of filing.
Qualified candidates in all the races cannot have been convicted, or pleaded guilty or nolo contendere to a felony or misdemeanors involving embezzlement for 15 years after completion of their sentences. Forms for all the races are available on the state election board website: oklahoma.gov/elections.html