DAVIDSON — Three children were killed in a Sunday night house fire in Davidson, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Firefighters from Davidson were first called around 10 p.m. to the home where two adults and four children were inside. They arrived to the report of at least one child trapped inside.
The two adults were able to get out but suffered minor burns, according to the investigators.
One child was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, for treatment of severe burns suffered while escaping the flames, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Three children were found dead inside the burned home.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by Anita Bowman to help the unidentified family, the parents are in Dallas with the surviving child “who is currently fighting for his life.”
Frederick firefighters assisted the volunteer department in fighting and containing the fire to the one home.
The just over 300-person community of Davidson is located in southwest Tillman County.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to a statement by Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim, there’s “no indication that the cause of the fire was criminal in nature.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.