Cuffs

A Texas man is wanted for allegations he sexually abused three children.

On Thursday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Arbin Wayne Munchel, 36, of Seymour, Texas, for three felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you