A Texas man is wanted for allegations he sexually abused three children.
On Thursday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Arbin Wayne Munchel, 36, of Seymour, Texas, for three felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson said the children’s mother reported her 12-year-old daughter told her that Munchel repeatedly sexually assaulted her between 2017 and 2022 while they lived in Lawton. The girl said he would molest her while the mother was at work.
The girl told investigators that Munchel would come into her room at night while her mother was at work and touch her inappropriately while he thought she was asleep, according to the warrant affidavit. She said he also would grab her hand and make her touch his genitals. The girl also claimed he made her watch pornography on one occasion.
Another 14-year-old told investigators she, too, had been molested by Munchel between 2021 and 2022. She said he made her watch a woman have sex with a dog and he’d also inappropriately touched her, the affidavit states.
A third girl, 12, said Munchel had sexually assaulted her while she’d stayed at his home in September 2021. She said she’d been lying in bed trying to go to sleep when Munchel came into the room and inappropriately touched her as well, according to the affidavit.
Munchel spoke with investigators on March 13. He told Johnson “he has made mistakes” with the first 12-year-old girl in the past but wouldn’t elaborate on any of the allegations, according to the detective.
A $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Munchel’s arrest.
