Three backpacks full of tobacco, marijuana and cell phones carried onto the Lawton Correctional Facility grounds landed a man in jail for an ill-fated attempt at smuggling.

Markis Marcell Johnson, 33, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received three felony charges of attempting to bring contraband into a penal institution, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

