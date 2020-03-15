An early Tuesday morning disturbance call to what was supposed to be a vacant house led to a trio of arrests by Lawton police.
Officers were called shortly before 1:20 a.m. to 1815 NW Andrews on the disturbance call and arriving officers saw a power cord running from 1813 NW Andrews into the home, providing power to what appeared to be a vacant house, according to the report. Voices inside the house caused police to investigate.
A slightly opened front door showed signs it had been forced open and backup officers were called to the scene to assist officers. With officers stationed at the front door of the home and the back yard, the sound of a window opening led to a woman and man being spotted, the report states. When the man saw police, he quickly shut the window.
The woman was detained trying to leave through the front door. When officers went inside, a second man was seen asleep on the living room’s couch. He was awakened and taken into custody. The first man was also taken into custody after trying to get out through the rear window, the report states. A third man was detained inside the home.
A few pieces of furniture, trash and other random items were located in the abandoned home.
The first man gave officers a false name and birthday, according to the report. Previous booking information, including identification of his “unique tattoos” provided police with his identification, the report states. He was arrested for resisting police and for an outstanding Comanche County warrant.
The second man was arrested after a check showed he had several open Comanche County arrest warrants. The third man offered his name but with a misspelling of his first name. His identification was determined and he was arrested for resisting police as well as for a pair of open warrants. The woman had no open warrants and was released from detainment.