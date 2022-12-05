ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is wanted for a litany of crimes that connect back with a call to law enforcement in July.
With an extensive prior conviction record, he’s looking at several potential life sentences back behind bars.
Three separate arrest warrants were issued Wednesday in Caddo County District Court for Ernesto Junior Maldonado, a.k.a. Ernest Maldonado Jr., 45, of Carnegie.
The first incident involves allegations of kidnapping and domestic abuse on July 16. Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Brummell stated he was called to a home in Fort Cobb for a domestic incident and arrived to find a woman with a bloody nose and lip who described being abused by her boyfriend, Maldonado.
She said he head-butted her, locked her inside the house and wouldn’t let her leave, according to the warrant affidavit. She said he also hit her, pushed her down and wouldn’t let her use her phone.
Just over a month later, a Caddo County deputy was called back to the same house where the same woman was suffering a head wound.
Deputy Chason Hunt found the woman sitting in a chair with blood coming from the left side of her head and shirt completely covered in blood on Aug. 27, the affidavit states. When asked what happened, Hunt stated, she told him to be quiet and pointed to the ceiling.
Hunt found no one else inside the home but saw a bedroom where items were scattered around the room and blood was on the ground and on a couch, the affidavit states. A table with a sewing machine was turned over and two of its four legs were broken.
“I found one of the legs of the table in the front room and it had spots of blood on it,” Hunt stated.
The woman said an argument broke out between her and Maldonado and he’d beaten her with one of the broken legs, according to the affidavit. She was taken to the Carnegie Emergency Room where she received four staples to close the cut to her head and was diagnosed with a concussion, Hunt stated.
The next day, Hunt spoke with Maldonado by phone. He told the deputy he’d moved out and wasn’t staying there, he’d moved to Carnegie after the July incident, although he would visit, the affidavit states. He denied being at the woman’s house the day before.
A short time after the call, Hunt stated, he tried to call the woman for a follow-up interview but it went to voice mail. He stated he received a text message asking him to text, not call. When he asked if it was the woman, the response was “No,” “Wrong number,” the affidavit states.
“I texted back and said, ‘It’s the Deputy that was at the incident yesterday,’” Hunt stated. “Then I received a message stating, ‘Stay away from me, this is (the woman), Nesto fint(sic) do nothing. I’m stressed don’t want to talk to nobody.’”
Hunt tracked down a relative of the woman who said Maldonado had broken her phone and she’d used his phone to call 911 and he’d taken it with him before responders arrived, according to the affidavit. She said she hadn’t been home since going to the hospital.
Over the course of the investigation, Hunt learned Maldonado had listed the Fort Cobb home as his address. The house is just over 1,300 feet from a school and as a convicted sex offender, he had been illegally within 2,000 feet of a school, the affidavit states. He also had failed to update his sex offender registration, Hunt stated.
Due to his priors, Maldonado faces up to life in prison for each of those allegations as well as for the kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon, counts, records indicate.