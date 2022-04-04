A Lawton man is in jail on $150,000 bond after he was accused of threatening a woman to stay with him and of having a gun he’s not allowed.
Edward Lorenzo Ricketts, 27, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of threatening to perform an act of violence and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. March 29 to a Lawton home on a possible domestic incident. A woman said her friend had been kidnapped by Ricketts, who had a firearm, the probable cause affidavit states. It was learned he’d taken her to a local hotel.
The woman answered when an officer knocked on the room’s door and she told them Ricketts was in the shower. According to the affidavit, she was taken into the hallway and a “safe position” while police detained Ricketts.
A day of threats of violence was recounted by the woman to police. She said he’d showed up at her sister’s house, got into her car’s backseat and refused to leave, the affidavit states. He told her he wouldn’t get out unless she went with him. When she got out, she said he grabbed her by the hair and threatened to hurt her.
She said she feared he “was going to harm her,” according to the affidavit. He made her get the hotel room and then, he made her take her clothes off and take a shower, she said. According to the woman, Ricketts wouldn’t let her leave until she stayed the night with him.
A search of the room led to the discovery of two chamber-loaded handguns in Ricketts’ bag, the affidavit states. He is ineligible to own a handgun following a December 2014 conviction in Comanche County for knowingly concealing stolen property, records indicate.
Ricketts, who is held on $150,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 17 for his preliminary hearing conference.