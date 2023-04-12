Threats at knife point at a Lawton home improvement store led to a Lawton man being in jail on $50,000 bond.

George Cabrera, 38, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

