Threats at knife point at a Lawton home improvement store led to a Lawton man being in jail on $50,000 bond.
George Cabrera, 38, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the felony.
Lawton Police Officer Chad Green and Sgt. Kolton Jones were called to Lowe’s, 4402 Cache Road, around 5:30 p.m. April 6 regarding a previous assault case. An employee had been following Cabrera after he’d threatened her with a knife inside her office, the probable cause affidavit states.
Officers stopped him at the door to get his information to check for outstanding warrants. Green stated the information he provided was an alias and he was detained. It was learned he has an active warrant out of Texas for a parole violation.
Cabrera has prior felony convictions: Conroe County, Texas, August 2003, robbery and theft of property of a grave – human corpse; and Houston County, Texas, November 2014, assault against a public servant, records indicate.
Cabrera returns to court at 3 p.m. July 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.