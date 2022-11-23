A man accused of what investigators could call being a one-man mini-crime wave is in jail on $60,000 combined for a pair of incidents.

Michael Ross Farley, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearances Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for separate felony cases. In one, he’s accused of assault with a dangerous weapon and in the second, for second-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you