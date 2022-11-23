A man accused of what investigators could call being a one-man mini-crime wave is in jail on $60,000 combined for a pair of incidents.
Michael Ross Farley, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearances Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for separate felony cases. In one, he’s accused of assault with a dangerous weapon and in the second, for second-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Police were called Saturday morning to 215 SW Washington to a report of a burglary at a vacant business with the suspect potentially inside. The owner told police he’d seen a door being opened and closed but when he checked it, the door was locked, the probable cause affidavit states. He unlocked the door for officers.
Farley was found and detained. He told the building owner he’d spent the night inside because “he was cold and was kicked out of the house,” the affidavit states.
While being arrested, police found a baggie of marijuana in his pants pocket and a glass pipe with burnt residue inside, according to the affidavit.
Police had been looking for Farley since Nov. 10 when a man said Farley had come to his house and knocked on the door. When he opened the door, he said, Farley had an archery bow pulled back with what was described as a deer hunting arrow with razor edges aimed at him and the words, “I will kill you (expletive),” the affidavit states. The man shut the door and retrieved his gun and when he returned, Farley had left the area.
Held on $50,000 bond for the assault charge and another $10,000 for the burglary count, and the order to have no contact with the witnesses in either case, Farley returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conferences.
