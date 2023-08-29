WASHINGTON – On August 28, 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the marble steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to convey his vision for the future of America — one where a person is judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

An estimated 250,000 people gathered that day to demand equal rights and opportunity for Black people and to participate in the March on Washington. There, Dr. King delivered his renowned “I Have a Dream” speech that reinvigorated the fight for racial justice and quickly became a symbol of the civil rights movement.

