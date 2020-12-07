City Council members will weigh recommendations from city staff Tuesday that would impose strict fines on customers and businesses that do not adhere to the city's mask mandate.
The amendments to existing code — which would go into effect immediately if they are approved Tuesday — were directed by the council two weeks ago, following presentations by health care professionals about what governmental leaders specifically and the community in general could do to stem the rising incidents of COVID-19 in Lawton and Comanche County. While the city put a mask mandate into place earlier this summer, city officials said the ordinance -- which requires all businesses and other indoor facilities that permit entrance by the general public to erect signs warning masks are required, there are residents who are ignoring the mandate and businesses that will not enforce it on their customers.
Council members didn't agree among themselves in November about what steps to take, which is why they asked the staff to return with proposals they would consider. Among the proposals made: fines for both customers and businesses, and a commitment from city police.
The threat to withhold service is among the proposals included in the amended mask ordinance.
Specifically, the proposed ordinance directs the owner/operator/manager of any "business, commercial entity, or other building or structure open to the public who accept visitors/customers" to: require employees not otherwise exempted from mask provisions to wear "face coverings"; to deny all services and benefits normally provided in that business/entity to customers, users and visitors who are not wearing face coverings; and notify Lawton Police Department of any customers, users and visitors who, after having been asked by an employee to wear facial coverings, refuse to comply.
The ordinance keeps its 13 exemptions granted to those not following the mask mandate, but did make changes in two: any person with a medical condition or disability specified by medical personnel which prevents the wearing of a face covering "shall" wear a face shield; and persons in bars and restaurants must be "actively" consuming a beverage in a bar.
The mask ordinance already defines facial covering or mask as meaning a covering that fully covers a person's nose and mouth, and it may include cloth face masks, towels, scarves, bandanas, an N95, KN95 or other mask that would be appropriate for a health care setting, or a surgical mask. It should fit snuggly on a person's face but allow the wearer to breath easily, and "shall" be worn consistent with the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The ordinance also sets definitions for "risk phases," or designations of the danger of COVID-19 spread as defined by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on a rolling average. The designations, which include Normal Risk, Low Risk, Moderate Risk and High Risk, are important because they tie directly into penalties for violations of the mask mandate.