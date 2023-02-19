Quilts of Valor ceremony

The three Lawton-born brothers McCoy: Thomas holding emotional support animal Ren, left, Ronnie, center, and Gary stand draped with their newly awarded Quilts of Valor during a ceremony Saturday at VFW Post 5263.

 Scott Rains/staff

A Saturday ceremony at VFW 5263 reflected a handmade and heartfelt “thank you” to several who served their nation in the military.

Each time a Quilt of Valor was placed on one of these veterans, a nation’s gratitude was reflected from their smiles.

Quilts of Valor ceremony

As emotional support animal, Ren the Yorkie, gazes elsewhere, Thomas McCoy, left, and brother Gary chat before the Quilts of Valor award ceremony Saturday at VFW Post 5263.
Quilts of Valor ceremony

After accepting his Quilt of Valor and certificate for his military service from Oklahoma State Quilts of Valor Coordinator Donna McCormack, Gene Shahan returns to his seat with a big smile during Saturday’s ceremony at VFW Post 5263.
Quilts of Valor ceremony

A retired soldier and of the Order of the Purple Heart, Bruce Dwyer is brought nearly to tears as Bekah Fountain from America’s Veterans Support hugs him after draping him in his Quilt of Valor during Saturday’s ceremony at VFW Post 5263.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you