A Saturday ceremony at VFW 5263 reflected a handmade and heartfelt “thank you” to several who served their nation in the military.
Each time a Quilt of Valor was placed on one of these veterans, a nation’s gratitude was reflected from their smiles.
Their service meant something, and they were remembered.
The Lawton born McCoy brothers, Ronnie, Gary and Thomas, were among those honored.
Born into an Army family, service by the McCoys to the United States was in their blood; all three enlisted into the military. But not necessarily the branch of service in which they’d grown up, according to Gary.
“Dad kept telling us ‘Don’t go into the Army’,” he said.
Ronnie, the eldest joined the Navy in 1961. Thomas, the youngest, joined the Navy in 1971.
“He was on one of the first aircraft carriers sent to the Vietnam War,” he said. “I was on one of the last aircraft carriers in Vietnam.”
With longer gray hair pouring from under his black cowboy hat marked by service pins, Gary marches to a different drum. He did back when he joined the Air Force in January 1970 before ever receiving his draft notice. It was the natural choice after weighing the options, he said.
“I knew the Marines ain’t for me, I don’t care for the water so the Navy was out and you know about the Army,” he said. “So I joined the Air Force.”
Thomas signed up for the Navy while in high school and didn’t register for the draft. After serving four years, he served another four in the Navy Reserve. But when he went to go to college, he said, there was a hangup.
“They said, ‘Why, you haven’t registered (with selective service),’” he said. “I had to show them my DD 214 (discharge papers).”
There’s a cost to those serving in a time of war. Thomas has suffered PTSD. But there’s a reward held in his arms by way of Ren, his emotional support animal. He’s more than that. While decked out in a star-spangled outfit atop his tiny, Yorkie frame, Ren offers the same relief as Thomas who holds him snug and secure.
Speaking to the assembled audience in the VFW’s ballroom, Pat Powell of America’s Veterans Supporters addressed the honorees and offered appreciation for their sacrifices in serving.
“Thank you for your service, thank you for your service,” she said. “I want you to hear it twice because it’s that important.”
Army veteran Bruce Dwyer, of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, smiled and fought tears as Bekah Fountain from America’s Veterans Supporters draped his red, white and blue quilt over his shoulders.
Dwyer’s been decorated for his valor during the Vietnam War. At that time, many veterans from those battlefields were offered anything but a “thank you” upon their return to the United States. This thank you from his countrymen was impactful.
The Quilts of Valor are carefully pieced and quilted by volunteers who wish to provide comfort and healing to those touched by war, be it serving during a time of conflict or living prepared to enter one at any time.
Oklahoma State Quilts of Valor Coordinator Donna McCormack said more than 338,000 have been made by hand and presented to veterans since the program’s beginning in 2003.
“We want the nation’s veterans to know a lot of us appreciate your service to our nation,” she said. “Just like all of us, these quilts are a once in a lifetime award.”
All these heroes are the “Real McCoys."