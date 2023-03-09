High School Musical On Stage!, by Elgin High School & Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. today, 520 K Street, Elgin. $15 for adults, $10 for military and senior citizens, $5 for students. Tickets at any Elgin Schools office or aabraham@elginps.net
Fit Kids seed starting workshop with Hungry Hearts, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
2 Hip Chicks Traveling Roadshow, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. $5 admission; children 12 and under free.
Display of art for Youth Arts Month, through March, lobby of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Youth Arts Month Exhibit: Your Art, Your Voice, through March at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free.
— Compiled by By Kim McConnell