Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Children’s craft workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Polar Bear 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. $35 per person. Run around the lake before plunging into it. By Fort Sill Family and MWR. 442-4329.
Moving Pathways, by Kory Twaddle, through Feb. 24, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Stephens County Themed Exhibit, through Feb. 23, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. 252-2900.
“Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” by sculptor LaQuincey Reed, through Feb. 28 at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults; $5 for senior citizens; $4 for youth ages 5-17; free for under age 5 and active duty military and families with ID. 252-6692.
A Narrative of Kiowa Life, featuring Monroe Tsatoke, through Feb. 24, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central, Anadarko. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Free admission. (405) 247-6221.