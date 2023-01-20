Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.

Children’s craft workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.

Recommended for you