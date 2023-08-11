Lawton Rangers Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, L.O. Ranch Arena, 2004 SE 60th. Dance with live music following the rodeo each night. Tickets at lawtonrangers.com or at the gate.
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Parade, 5 p.m. today, through downtown Rush Springs. Carnival today and Saturday at Jeff Davis Park, 301 Chestnut Street.
Pickle Fest, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Pickle eating contest beginning at 10 a.m. (registration 8-9:30 a.m.), kid’s corner with pickle-themed activities, judging for homemade pickle contest at 10 a.m., with categories including dill, sweet, bread and butter, and hot and spicy. Free.
4-H Fair Project Workshop, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Making projects that may be entered in the county fair. For 3rd graders and older.
Saturday Night Lights, 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, in front of Harbor Freight Tools in Cache Road Square, NW 38th Street and Cache Road. Free admission. Hosted by C3 Lawton Car Club.
Kayak Night Tours of Lake Elmer Thomas, 8 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 30, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. $25 per person. By Fort Sill Family and MWR, 442-5858.
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jeff Davis Park, 301 Chestnut Street, Rush Springs. Live music beginning at 11:15 a.m., vendors, booths, contests, car show, 10K and 5K runs beginning at 7 a.m., free watermelon feed at 4 p.m. Free admission. Rodeo 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Rusty Acres Arena, 4437 U.S. 81.
4th annual Farmer’s Market Art Competition, Delicate Structures by Laurel E. Payne, and selected art created by Lawton Public Schools students, through Aug. 25, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. 357-9526.