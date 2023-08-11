Lawton Rangers Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, L.O. Ranch Arena, 2004 SE 60th. Dance with live music following the rodeo each night. Tickets at lawtonrangers.com or at the gate.

Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Parade, 5 p.m. today, through downtown Rush Springs. Carnival today and Saturday at Jeff Davis Park, 301 Chestnut Street.

