American Indian Exposition, today and Saturday, Caddo County Fairgrounds, 1019 E. Broadway, Anadarko. Arts and crafts, food vendors, cultural demonstrations. Powwow today and Saturday, with grand entry at 8 p.m. nightly; women's competition today, and men's on Saturday. Parade, 10 a.m. Aug. 5 in downtown Anadarko.
BancFirst Lawton Back to School Supply Giveaway, 2-6 p.m. today 501 SW C. Refreshments and school supply bundles.
The Writer's Studio First Friday Open Mic, 6 p.m. today, Nance Boyer Hall of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free.
Lawton Rangers Breakfast, 7 a.m. Saturday, L.O. Ranch Arena, 2004 SE 60th. $5 per person.
Back to School Bash, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Paint ball, archery tag, mini golf, corn hole, water sports, live music. Color run beginning at 9 a.m. Free.
Free tours of the Historic Mattie Beal Home, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, at the home, 1008 SW 5th.
Trail of Fear auditions for Halloween season, 3 p.m. Saturday, at the park, 11101 E. Lee. Free.
Southwest Troubadours: 100 Years of Broadway, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, McCutcheon Recital Hall at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road. Free. 583-2582.
4th annual Farmer's Market Art Competition, Delicate Structures by Laurel E. Payne, and selected art created by Lawton Public Schools students, through Aug. 25, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. 357-9526.