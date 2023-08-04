American Indian Exposition, today and Saturday, Caddo County Fairgrounds, 1019 E. Broadway, Anadarko. Arts and crafts, food vendors, cultural demonstrations. Powwow today and Saturday, with grand entry at 8 p.m. nightly; women's competition today, and men's on Saturday. Parade, 10 a.m. Aug. 5 in downtown Anadarko.

BancFirst Lawton Back to School Supply Giveaway, 2-6 p.m. today 501 SW C. Refreshments and school supply bundles.

