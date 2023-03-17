Community Art Night: Making a collage, by Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 7-8:30 p.m. today at the art council office, 1701 NW Ferris. Free.

Bags for Cash Charity Cornhole Tournament, beginning 7 p.m. today and continuing at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Fundraiser for Great Plains AMBUCS. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you