Community Art Night: Making a collage, by Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 7-8:30 p.m. today at the art council office, 1701 NW Ferris. Free.
Bags for Cash Charity Cornhole Tournament, beginning 7 p.m. today and continuing at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Fundraiser for Great Plains AMBUCS. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
C3 Spring Kickoff Car Show, noon-5 p.m., 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Free admission. Facebook: Coffee and Cars Saturday night Lights hosted by C3 Lawton Car Club.
Rehearsal for the 2023 Holy City Easter Pageant, 2 p.m. Sunday, Holy City of the Wichitas, located at the junction of Oklahoma 115 and 49 in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Display of art for Youth Arts Month, through March, lobby of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Youth Art Month Display: Your Art, Your Voice, through March, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens age 55 and older, $4 for youth ages 5-17.
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.