Craft Harvest Show, today through Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Hours: noon to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.

4-H Santa’s Workshop, noon-8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 920 S. Sheridan. Fundraiser for 4-H.