Craft Harvest Show, today through Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Hours: noon to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
4-H Santa’s Workshop, noon-8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 920 S. Sheridan. Fundraiser for 4-H.
Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Craft Fair, noon-5 p.m. today, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Free admission.
Magic Lantern Society: “Round Midnight,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.
“The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7:30 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $13 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff and non-Cameron students; free to CU students with photo ID. 581-2346.
49, tribal musical by Hanay Geiogamah, 7:30 p.m. today, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Part of The Big Read. Free admission.
Young Entrepreneurs Day at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Vendors will be businesses created by local youths. Free admission.
Cooking Demo: Bok Choy Stir Fry, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Third Saturday Reading: Oklahoma City poet/Lawton native Mary B. Gray, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. Free admission.
Chisholm Trail Art Council’s annual Holiday Art Show & Sale, open through Dec. 17 at the Chisholm Trail Arts Council Gallery, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Free admission. Hours 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. (580) 252-4160.
Tour de Quartz, touring selection of art created at the 2022 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, through Dec. 30, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free admission.
Paintings by Mike Larsen, through Dec. 31, Garis Gallery of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/staff