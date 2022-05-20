The Mysterious Circus, through Sunday, parking lot of Central Plaza, Southwest 4th Street and C Avenue. Times 7:30 p.m. today; 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at themysteriouscircus.com.
Community Art Night: Weaving, 7-8 p.m. today, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Free.
Armed Forces Day parade, 10 a.m. Saturday. Lineup starts at Central Plaza, Southwest C Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, and ends in Elmer Thomas Park, by way of Southwest C Avenue, South 11 Street/Fort Sill Boulevard, and Northwest Ferris. Armed Forces Day Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Elmer Thomas Park. Free admission. 355-3541.
Splash Bash! Pool Party, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, municipal swimming pool, 1405 S. 11th Street. Games, prizes, food vendors. $1 for ages 5 and up. Information at lawtonok.gov.
Movie in the Park: “Sing 2,” beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Festival Pad in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd and Ferris. Games begin at 6 p.m.; movie at 8:30 p.m. Free
Cache Summer in the Streets Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, various locations in downtown Cache. Free admission. Cache Chamber of Commerce: cacheareachamber@gmail.com.
Exhibits
Jerry and Kathy Smyers Exhibit, weaving and bronze, through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.
Cameron University and USAO students art show, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Works will be displayed through Thursday.
— Kim McConnell/ kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com