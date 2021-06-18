Fitness in the Park, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, on the festival pad in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd and Ferris. Free exercise for everyone. Additional sessions planned July 17 and Aug. 14. 581-3485.
Tour of the Wichitas bike ride, 8 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Henry Post Airfield, Fort Sill (enter through Gate 2). On site registration and packet pickup, 6-7:45 a.m.; ride begins at 8 a.m. Pre-registration and packet pickup, 1-6 p.m. today, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Rides ranging from 10 miles to 63.2 miles. tourofthewichitas.com.
Sauerkraut making demo by Legako Family, at Lawton Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cameron University Football Stadium parking lot, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Farmers market open from 8 a.m. to noon. Free admission.
Juneteenth Celebration and Ball for the Cause, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, George M. Lee Park, Southwest 6th Street and Belmont Avenue. Music, free food, vendors, games. Tip off for three-on-three basketball tournament begins at noon. Facebook: Juneteenth Celebration.
Eats & Beats, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Free admission. 357-1483.
Juneteenth Celebration, virtual via Zoom, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Theme: Managing the Hills We Climb. 917-8300 (Bishop Dunaway) or Onreka Johnson, 917-0266. to access through Zoom: Zoom ID 816 8366 1282 and passcode: 516647; YouTube: Word of Life Multimedia; Facebook: Lawton/Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance@LawtonLIMA
Crawfish and Cornhole Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Cache City Park, Cache Road and South 8th Street, Cache. Fundraiser for Cache Wrestling Club. Facebook: Cache Wresting Club.
Prayer Circle for National Day of Prayer for Protection of Sacred Sites, 11 a.m. Sunday, Comanche Nation Powwow Arena at Comanche Nation Complex, 584 NW Bingo Road. Hosted by Comanche Tribal Historic Preservation Office. 595-9960.