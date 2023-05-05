West of Yesteryear

Photographs by Alan Ball will be on display through June at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, in Duncan.

 Courtesy photo

Straw Bale Gardening, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.

Dog Days at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Pet info and dog booths will be available, along with regular vendors. Free admission.

