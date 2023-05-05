Straw Bale Gardening, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Straw Bale Gardening, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Dog Days at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Pet info and dog booths will be available, along with regular vendors. Free admission.
Coffee & Cars, an event by Caffeine & Chrome, 7:45 a.m.-noon Saturday, downtown Apache. Bounce house, face painting, farmers market, food truck. Free admission.
First Saturday of the Month Kids Arts and Crafts Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Coffee filter flower bouquets for Mother’s Day. Free.
2023 Youth Art Expo, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 Southwest C. For visual artists in grades third through 12th. By Great 580 Association. Free admission.
Happy Birthday, Maestro!, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s final concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Works for Instruments Transformed, local artists turning musical instruments into works of art, will be unveiled in the lobby prior to the concert. Tickets $10 to $50, depending on seat, by calling 531-5043 or online at lawtonphil.com.
Movie in the Park: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris. Family activities; movie begins at dusk. Free. By Navy Federal Credit Union.
EXHIBITS
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Once Upon a Tree: Two and Three Dimensional Monoprints on Paper, Fabric and Plexiglass, by visiting artist Orna Feinstein, through May 12 in the University Art Teaching Gallery, in the Art Building at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
3-Dimensional Exhibit, through May 19, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan.
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.
West of Yesterday, photographs by Alan Ball, through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free, free admission to active duty military with ID, $4 for veterans. (580) 252-6692.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/staff