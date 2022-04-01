“Steel Magnolias,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, April 7-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday and April 10, Lawton Community Theatre, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $17-24. Tickets by calling 355-1600 or lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
Indian market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton off I-44’s Medicine Park exit. Free admission.
Jerry and Kathy Smyers Exhibit, weaving and bronze, opens today and on display through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. 252-6692.
Class on Container Gardening, by Lawton Farmers Market, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Famers Market, Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Free.
Reception for Emergence: Cameron University Senior Art Exhibit, 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. On display through April 29. 357-9526.
Spring Fling Craft Show and Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, The Unforgettable Event Center, 1117 N. Jackson, Altus. Free admission.
