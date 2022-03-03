Suessical, by Duncan Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors and military personnel. Tickets at http://buy.tututix.com/dlt.
Visiting writer series: Joey Brown, 7 p.m. today, McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex of Cameron University. Free. 581-2772.
Children’s Book Swap, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Bring in new or gently used children’s book to swap. 581-3450.
First Saturday Kids Arts and Crafts Workshop, by Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the art council, 1701 NW Ferris. Making Saint Patrick’s Day gnomes. Free. 585-7073.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Cameron University Sciences Complex, 2800 W. Gore. Theme: Black Wall Street, STEM and Entrepreneur. Free. keyindjay@gmail.com, thenextsteplawton@yahoo.com or Kw947186@cameron.edu.
—Compiled by Kim McConnell, kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com