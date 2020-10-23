Lawton Ballet Theatre’s Haunted House, 6-8 p.m. today at its studio, 3510 SW J. Entry by donations. 280-4623.
Always...Patsy Cline, by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $15-$24, depending on seat. www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or 355-1600.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, noon-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at the church, 910 NW 38th. Saturday: pumpkin carving contest: entries beginning at 2:30 p.m.; judging at 3 p.m. 355-5757.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” Shadowcast, 11:59 p.m.-1:44 a.m. Saturday, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. Tickets $5. 353-5000.
Park Stomp, beginning 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, downtown Medicine Park. Free admission. Facebook: Medicine Park Events.
