#BXTRM Fall Festival 2021, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan. Entertainment, live music, car show, food trucks, barber contest. Vendors, food trucks, musical performances, bounce houses for children. Hosted by #BXTRM Movement Coalition. www.bxtrmfestival.com or (910) 633-0191.
Balloon Festival and Airport Day, Saturday and Sunday, Altus Airport, 5333 N. Main, Altus (north of Altus on U.S. 283). Saturday: balloon set up beginning at 6 a.m., with balloon ascension at 7:15 a.m., weather permitting. Balloon rides begin at 7:15 a.m., with helicopter rides beginning at 8 a.m. Balloon glow, 6 p.m., weather permitting. Sunday: Final balloon ascension at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Also displays, vendors, music.
Saturday Night Lights car display, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, in front of Harbor Freight. By C3 Car Club Lawton Chapter.
— Complied by Kim McConnell