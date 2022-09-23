2022 International Festival, 5-9 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris. Parade of Nations and opening ceremonies at 5:45 p.m. today. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Also interactive areas, children’s area, displays, food vendors. Free admission.
Fall Crafting, making a fall-themed wind sock, 3-5 p.m. today, Central Plaza, Southwest 4th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Free.
Tour de Sill, 7 a.m. Saturday, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA), 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Three routes: 43K, 59K, 77K. Registration $50 and accepted day of event at LETRA, beginning at 6 a.m or online at webtrac.mwr.army.mil. 442-4329.
Lawton Community Theatre Halloween Costume Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Fund raiser for Lawton Community Theatre.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Children’s Miracle Field in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest Ferris and Fort Sill Boulevard. Celebration at 9:30 a.m.; walk begins at 10 a.m.
American Red Cross: The Pillowcase Project, 2 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Children ages 8-11 will participate in a project to learn to be safe in disasters. Free. 581-3450.
KCA Veterans Powwow: Honoring Our Women Warriors, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan. Opening ceremony at 9 a.m.; honors for women warriors at 11 a.m. with tribute at 5 p.m.; dancing begins at 1 p.m. with victory and scalp dance, followed by gourd dancing. Music from 77th Army Band at 5:30 p.m. Grand entry at 7 p.m, followed by intertribal dancing.
Fall Festival, by Southern Kiowa County Chamber of Commerce, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Snyder. Vendors along Main Street; music at Main Street Stage 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Car show, kid’s play area, petting zoo, Tommy Franks Traveling Museum display. Free admission.
Annual Craft Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Altus Church of God, 900 S. Park Lane, Altus. Free admission. 482-1102.
Comanche Nation Spirit Ride, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Complex, 584 N. Bingo Road (north of Lawton on Interstate 44 at the Medicine Park exit). 492-3288.
