2022 International Festival, 5-9 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris. Parade of Nations and opening ceremonies at 5:45 p.m. today. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Also interactive areas, children’s area, displays, food vendors. Free admission.

Fall Crafting, making a fall-themed wind sock, 3-5 p.m. today, Central Plaza, Southwest 4th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Free.

Recommended for you